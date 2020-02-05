 The main characters of the Superman & Lois series revealed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next season of the Arrowverso series will bring us the premiere of "Superman & Lois", a project for which The CW has bet strongly because it has directly commissioned its entire season without even starting to shoot the pilot episode, an unusual movement. Precisely that imminent start of filming of the series brings us new details.

We already knew that the series would show both characters "dealing" with the pressures of being parents, so it seemed obvious the presence of certain small children in the world of comics. In fact some casting call gave clues in the past about it. Now, character descriptions for the series would confirm the presence of two twins, Jonathan and Jordan Kent, this second character being one created specifically for the series. These descriptions also reveal more characters for the series:

At the beginning of the series, Lois Lane continues to work at the Daily Planet, but Clark Kent has just been fired after a massive layoff plan in the newspaper. His father Jonathan Kent is no longer with them, while his mother Martha Kent He lives alone on the farm where he grew up in Smallville. They have twins, Jonathan and Jordan Kent, who are thirteen and are very different, both physically and in other aspects. Jonathan is the popular, a star athlete who is about to enter the university team, while Jordan is more introverted, prone to anxiety, and very fond of computers and video games. They don't know who their father really is … yet. And they may or may not have inherited their powers. Lois' father, the general Samuel Lane, is also present and knows about Clark. Wool lang It is also a big part of the series. She is a banker, still lives in Smallville, with her husband Kyle Cushing, a fireman, and his daughters, Sarah, fourteen years old, and the youngest Sophie Of eight. They are in a dark moment: Kyle is a drunk and Sarah tried to take her own life a year ago. And yes, Superman has an enemy in this version of the story, which appears as The stranger in the pilot. His true identity is revealed at the end of the episode …

The executive producer of "The Flash" and former showrunner Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti are behind the series, which is, of course, based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, who repeat their roles as the world's most famous superhero and the most famous metropolis journalist, for this series that shows the couple at another stage of life.

Via information | Prime timer