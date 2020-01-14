The main characters of Persona 5 Scramble for PS4 and Switch fight in the introductory movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Omega Force team and the leaders of Atlus show us the splendid film of Persona 5 Scramble which will enrich the introduction of this RPG which, according to its authors, will break away from the JRPG tradition of the series to embrace a combat system " Western ".

The P5 Scramble Cinematic Trailer focuses on Joker and on the cast of characters that will gravitate around the deeds made by the members of the Ghost thieves, such as Zenchi Hasegawa and the mysterious Sophia, a girl who seems to come from a parallel dimension to pursue an unspecified purpose.

The spin-off in salsa action of Persona 5 will also boast a progression system, called BAND, which will allow users to specialize their combat techniques through the Master Arts, special moves to unlock and learn by participating in story missions and secondary activities.

The release of Persona 5 Scramble The Phantom Strikers is scheduled for February 20 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, but only in its Japanese version: the western transposition of the project, in all probability, will be expected at least until the summer of 2020, both on PS4 and on Switch.