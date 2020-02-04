The Maid's Tale Delays Season 4 HBO Premiere

Share it:

When will the fourth season from 'The Maid's Tale'? That was a question asked by all the followers of the successful series starring Elisabeth Moss. Well, last January it was already communicated that the date chosen was somewhat later than we all expected.

Following the timeline of the previous releases we all hoped to hear from the Hulu series again this summer of 2020; Well, the first and second seasons came in April and the third did in June. However, it has not been like that. The fiction producer, Warren Littlefield, has confirmed that it will not be until autumn when it arrives.

Why this delay? Because production will start much later than the previous seasons. Speaking during press tour Winter of the Association of Television Critics, Littlefield confirmed that "we will begin with the main photograph on March 2, and we will be ready for autumn, "he collected TV Guide This late production has to do with a delay in writing of the script, as the editor of 'The Tale of the Maid', Wendy Hallam-Martin, advanced in Mayday Podcast. And that the publication of the sequel 'The Testaments'It will play an important role in this new season, and until the book was finished, the story of the fourth season could not have a green light. "We have Margaret Atwood's new book. This will tell us a lot about what happens in the next season and what we see when we go with 'The Testaments," explained Hallam-Martin.

It is expected that this new season has a total of 10 episodes. The good thing, although we have to wait, it won't be the last of the series.

Yes, there is a waiting time to know how the story will continue, but, as you always have to be positive, we leave you the good fact that Littlefield has also left: this fourth season will not be the last of drama Praise be. "We haven't planned for season four to be the end, but we do look at Margaret's book (Atwood) 'The Testaments'and we know that this story takes a 15-year leap, "Littlefield explained." We don't see the end in season four, and I can honestly say that we don't have a definitive exit. But we want to keep the bar high, and it wouldn't be bad to leave the audience waiting until we could figure out how to move on to 'The Testaments'.