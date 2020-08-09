The Maid – Death Walks Among the Living, the horror review

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The young Rosa, eighteen-year-old of Filipino origins, arrives in Singapore to work as a maid employed by the Teo family and thus be able to pay for medical treatment for her brother, who remained at home and seriously ill. The hosts welcome her with open arms and introduce her to their only child, born with a debilitating mental handicap and eternally a child.

While she is busy in the four walls of the house, the girl begins to be the victim of disturbing hallucinations, which become progressively more frequent and also occur in open spaces, where it is able to see the spirits of deceased people who seem to be asking for help.

Even the same house where Rosa lives and serves is haunted by the ghost of a young woman and to get out of the nightmare in which she finds herself she will have to find out what really happened within those four walls.

Tradition and folklore

"Every year for thirty days during the seventh lunar month, the Chinese believe that the gates of hell remain open. The vengeful spirits of restless ghosts roam the world of the living, seeking revenge or justice before the link between the two is closed until the following year."

On a widespread belief in the Chinese tradition – and effectively introduced through specific dialogues to its background – this horror made in Singapore in 2005, a great success with audiences at home and second test behind the camera, is based by native director Kelvin Tong.

A film that looks in its basic dynamics to the archetypal solutions of the oriental vein, with the souls of the deceased in search of revenge.

A familiar fear

The Maid – Death walks among the living relies not by chance on classic tricks aimed at immediate fright, with the jump-scare that derive from doors and wardrobes that open mysteriously, shadows that stealthily move behind the protagonists and reflections that hide macabre presences.

Tong does not shine for originality but still manages to instill some tension in the themed sequences and builds an equally pleasing dramatic emphasis in handling the core of main characters, with the dreamlike context and sporadic splatter gasps to try to spice up the whole.

The mystery side that leads to the actual resolution of events, with a predictable but inevitable twist, is thus able to maintain constant interest throughout the ninety minutes of viewing.

The good setting of the rhythm, which deprives the narration of dead time, e a restless atmosphere that never leaves the story they allow to turn a blind eye to some forced and / or derivative solutions.

The loyal cast engages in figures characterized according to a precise and unchangeable role, up to theepilogue cloaked in that bitter-sweet melancholy veil typical of many Asian themed productions.