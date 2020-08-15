The magnifying glass on the future of Lionel Messi: when his contract in Barcelona ends and which are the teams interested in him

Share it:

The future of Lionel Messi is unknown after the elimination of Barcelona from the Champions League (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

Frustration has invaded the Barcelona after a loss that felt like a slap. The 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich meant much more than elimination in the Champions League quarterfinals: it raised the need to deeply rethink the club's current affairs and assess the reasons why the team is no longer a rival to fear in Europe. In that framework, Lionel messi It is presented as one of the pillars of reconstruction, however the continuity of the Argentine is under a great cloak of uncertainty.

It's been a few weeks since La Pulga paralyzed negotiations with the club regarding the renewal of its contract, which has valid until June 2021. According to the Spanish press, the differences with the sports project of the leadership that he heads Josep Maria Bartomeu and the accusations regarding the weight of his opinion in relation to decisions made regarding coaches and players are some of the reasons that led the captain to think about fulfilling the bond and then taking new directions.

However, the bad moment that Barcelona is going through could cause Messi and his family to make more drastic decisions. There are several teams that have already surveyed the player and are excited about fulfilling the dream of having him among their ranks shortly.

Messi's future is unknown (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

One of those who have tempted the forward is Inter de Milan and, in fact, there was an episode that generated anticipation among Neroazzurro fans. The Italian media assured that Jorge Messi, father and representative of the Barcelona footballer, would have bought an apartment on Via Joe Colombo in Milan. The versions shot up when another piece of information was added: according to Mediaset, The flea bought a home on Viale della Liberazione, in the futuristic Torre Solaria, one of the most exclusive places in Lombardy. Several authorities of the Milanese team tried to put cold cloths on the real possibilities of the Rosario landing at the club, but the rumor was installed.

In England This current discomfort of Messi also resonated at the Blaugrana club and more than one team scored in the race for his pass. He Manchester City is always presented as an option and it is even more so since Josep Guardiola is the coach. The will to reunite the scorer and the coach who made up a successful duo in the Catalan cast is always a dream among the directors of the Citizen club.

But a few weeks ago the interest of an unexpected team was added: the Newcastle. According to the journalist Ben Jacobs, the Saudi group that is about to buy the English club for 380 million euros wants to put together a super team. "I interviewed a senior manager, who said:‘ The best players in La Liga will be bought, led by Lionel Messi. "he wrote on his Twitter account. The same information was replicated days ago by the newspaper Daily express From great britain.

Messi has paralyzed negotiations with Barcelona for the renewal of his contract (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

On the other side of the Atlantic Ocean there are also opportunities for Messi. Such is the case of Inter Miami FC, the club that plays in the US MLS and has English David beckham at the head of the project. But the alternative more linked to the sentimental will always be Newell’s And in the Rosario entity they do not lose hope that, at the age of 33, La Pulga decides to end his career with the shirt of the team of his loves.

Bartomeu and the top management of Barcelona will have many questions to think about now that the elimination of the Champions League is a reality and after many discontent in the team were uncovered. The continuity of Messi will be one of the priorities to work to refound the team under the leadership of the best player in the history of the club. On more than one occasion the Argentine has expressed his will to retire from the team in which he played his entire career and now they will have to win it back so that this will can become a reality.

