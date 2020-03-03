         'The Magicians': Syfy's fantastic series will end its current season 5

Share it:

The end of 'The Magicians' is just around the corner. The fifth season of the fantasy series that is currently being broadcast will be the last; the April 1 season finale It will serve as the end of the series. While Season 5 started without knowing that it would definitely be the end of the serie, the last episode was written so that it could function as a series finale.

The final trick

Created by John McNamara and Sera Gamble and based on the novels of Lev Grossman, 'The Magicians' has been Syfy's best series for years. The creators and executive producers McNamara and Gamble they have served as showrunners since day one and at the beginning of season 5, the fellow executive producer Henry Alonso Myers He was named co-showrunner with them. Produced by Syfy, he is also produced by Chris Fisher and Groundswell Productions, Michael London and Janice Williams.

Syfy He has made a statement on Deadline explaining his decision:

"The Magicians have been part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons, as we approach the end of this trip, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and all our brilliant cast, team, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But, above all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Thanks to you, magic will be in our hearts forever. "

In its current fifth season, 'The magicians' had 881,000 average total viewers from Live + 7, 415,000 of them adults between 18-49. While that is still healthy for a basic cable series it is half of the audience They had their first two seasons. Combining lower ratings and rising costs It was a factor in the cancellation decision. The series list of Syfy has undergone a review, with 'Van Helsing'also ending this year after five seasons.