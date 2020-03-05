'The Magicians' is canceled after five seasons

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'The Magicians', the adaptation series of the literary trilogy of Lev Grossman, confirmed a year ago that I would have a fifth season in Syfy. This came on January 28 without fans guessing that when it comes to an end it will mean one thing: it has been the team's farewell, because the series has been canceled.

So pick it up TVLine and a message written by Sera Gamble, co-showrunner of fiction, on his Twitter account preceding the tragedy: "Getting to do this program, with a family that is both talented and friendly, for a large audience has been one of the greatest privileges of my life ":

Therefore, the thirteen episodes that make up the current season on air will serve to create the closing chapter to the story. They have been Henry Alonso Myers the showrunner of the series with John McNamara and Sera Gamble who are responsible for creating the final part of 'The Magicians', which will say goodbye forever when the final episode next April 1st.

It was certainly not the original idea of ​​the team, as McNamara had previously pointed out that having no more original material to follow – the books are three and already in the fourth season new arches were opened – it was not a problem in this story that follows A group of young adults attending a magic school in New York City. However, now it's time to say goodbye to which, after its premiere in 2015, it had emerged as the oldest Syfy series after the cancellation of 'Z Nation'. Now she is leaving too.