The madridista viral for trolling on TV when asked about the eternal rival

Interviews at street level and anonymous people are a box of surprises. It has happened again in the program The day after, from Movistar +. The reporters of the program approached the Wanda Metropolitano to press the feelings of the rojiblancos followers before the game against the Leganés and to ask them if they still trust Diego Pablo Simeone.

One of them, who has gone viral on social networks, began by answering that he sees the team "well" and that He was "optimistic." In addition, he recalled that there are always "streaks" and expressed his support for Simeone. "We get used to it badly … and that's what happens"he added. But, quickly, he turned in his speech and said he wanted the victory to go to Leganes. "I am from Madrid", He said bluntly.

The video, published in the Movistar + program account has more than 250,000 reproductions and does not stop adding comments on the performance of this man. The publication of the program has almost 2,000 retweets and more than 5,500 I like it. "Florentino has to invite him to the box on Saturday, go crack," says an amateur. "Without a doubt the best trolley of 2020! Hala Madrid," adds another follower of Real Madrid.