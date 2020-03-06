The Made in Abyss mangaka opens the doors to her studio with a video interview

Share it:

For some time now, the mangakas have become particularly careful not to show themselves at work or in private life except on very rare occasions. There are, however, some prominent elements of the category that have no problem showing themselves in the face or even letting strangers enter their studios, as happened for the author of Made in Abyss.

Akihito Tsukushi recently invited the Japanese youtuber Otoreko to his home showing him the study and the workspace and also giving a rather long interview. The Made in Abyss mangaka has not only shown the Mac computer from which he works as well as the Wacom graphics tablet with which he draws, but has also publicly shown the models he uses as a reference for the characters of his manga.

In the various videos dedicated to the author of Made in Abyss and his study, which you can see at the top and bottom of the news, shows the small study and a large number of cushions and puppets, many of them Made in Abyss themed. The author admitted that he also collected toothbrushes and backpacks in order to accurately portray the life of a young girl.

In the interview, Tsukushi also focuses on his mangaka career and on the numerous inspirations. Before becoming a mangaka, he worked as a game designer and illustrator, but was impressed by La Summit of the Gods by Jiro Taniguchi is Shuna's Journey by Hayao Miyazaki. Masakazu Ishiguro also played a role, particularly as regards the arrangement of the cartoons.

Other details were also revealed in the Comicon interview with Everyeye. As the manga continues, the anime has recently returned with the film Made In Abyss: Dawn of the deep Soul, screened in Japan in January 2020.