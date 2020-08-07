The macho tweet that Ajax had to erase after the stir generated on social networks

Share it:

Ajax has not competed since March, when activity was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic (Reuters)

This Thursday the Ajax It was a trend in social networks due to a publication that lasted just a few minutes, enough time for thousands of users to comment with displeasure on the content of it that was finally deleted.

The Dutch club published an old image of a group of footballers enjoying the sea on a beach. In the photograph you see Daley Blind, Dusan Tadic and Perr Schuurs, among others, with the water up to the waist and looking towards the sand, where a woman walked in a bikini.

The account of the Dutch team published: "When you and your group of friends see a 10/10 ″, qualifying with that perfect score the body of the young woman, in a clear example of reification that was repudiated on Twitter.

"Did they really publish this? They should be out of a job right now"wrote one outraged user, while another asked that there be no layoffs, but that community managers be taught not to make these kinds of mistakes: “Sexism is horrible. Where we differ is how to deal with it. I think the best way is to help educate when possible. We don't know who wrote it, probably some young person and made a mistake. We should give people the opportunity to learn and move on. "

Ajax's macho tweet

Despite the negative impact generated by the macho publication, the club has not yet spoken about what happened and the only measure was to delete the tweet and post, similar, that had been broadcast on Instagram.

The Eredivisie was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic and with no activity, many club accounts choose to play games and pranks on social media to keep their fans attracted and add followers during downtime. In this framework, and as it is an official communication channel, there should be more attention to this type of content and thus avoid adjectives or qualify bodies, although the judgment of the physicality of people, especially women, remains a common media practice.

He Ajax, reigning champion, was the leader of the competition (tied on points with AZ Alkmaar) with nine games to go when it was announced that the season would be canceled. None of them was considered the winner of the contest and the title was vacant for the first time since the season 1944/45, when the Second World War.

Furthermore, it was decreed that the European positions will go to those that were the best classified. That is to say, Ajax and AZ they will go to UEFA champions league, while Feyenoord, PSV Eindhoven and Willem II –Third, fourth and fifth of the table– they will play the Europa League. There were also no declines to the second division or promotions to the first. ADO Den Haag and RKC Waalwijk they will remain in the top flight despite their poor campaign, while Cambuur and Of Graafschap, the best placed in the second division, will stay there for at least one more season.

