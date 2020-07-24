The luxurious Beckham family vacation in Italy

Share it:

David Beckham spends his holidays in Italy with his family (@dbeyewear)

If there is a united family in the world of sports, those are the Beckham. In the first months of the pandemic, they were confined to their home in the Costwolds, that magical area of ​​hills to the west of England. But now everyone has moved to spend a vacation in Puglia, Italy, where they enjoy the European summer doing the activities they like the most.

David Beckham and his wife Victory they have traveled with their children Romeo (17 years old), Cruz (15), Harper (9) and Brooklyn (21), who also brought his brand new fiancee, the American actress and model Nicola Peltz (26). They have rented a luxurious and picturesque farm in Borgo Egnazia, a luxury resort where the whole family takes advantage of the good climate of southern Italy.

This complex has two beach clubs that are private, one of sand and the other of round stones, as well as a spa that have in all their treatments the basis of the ancient rituals of Puglia.

David Beckham with his oldest son, Brooklyn (@davidbeckham)

Romeo Beckham published one of the most beautiful pictures of his vacation in Italy (@romeobeckham)

It is a large hotel complex, an area with several small towns located at the foot of the mountain, with incredible beaches and beautiful landscapes. As seen through their social networks, the Beckham take advantage to tan, play golf and do bike rides.

Particularly, David and Victory They took the opportunity to sunbathe and the English press reports that, in addition to having had their moments as a couple, they have also shared activities with their children and their future daughter-in-law. For example, The Sun reported that last Wednesday they all dined together at the restaurant La Franca and the next day they attended a party that was held in the center of Puglia.

Harper, the youngest, has been using this vacation to develop her artistic skills –Victoria shared in her stories a painting her daughter had painted – and Romeo was one of the most used by golf course.

This Beckham trip has served primarily to start preparations for Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding, that although they have not confirmed the date of their marriage, they would have this luxurious complex as an option. The older son of the former footballer and the designer recently confirmed this with a post on his Instagram account.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world ”, wrote Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz announced they are getting married (@brooklynbeckham)

