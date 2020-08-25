The lurid details of the scandal that the Manchester United captain had: his sister was injected with a drug to faint her

Share it:

Harry Maguire, captain of Manchester United, is the protagonist of a night scandal in Greece (REUTERS)

After a scandal broke out in England over the arrest in Greece of the footballer Harry Maguire, captain of the Manchester United, the British press reveals more details of that night episode that led to a fight with policemen and the transfer of the player from 27 years to the police station with his brother Joe and your friend Chris Sharman for defending his sister Daisy.

The newspaper The Sun, which follows the case very closely, reported this Tuesday that Maguire’s sister was injected with a “rape drug” by two Albanian citizens and “The eyes rolled” passing out that night in Mykonos, where the defender was on vacation after being eliminated with his team from the Europa League.

This medium tells that Harry Maguire started the fight at the end of a night out that started with a visit to a bar called Bonbonniere. The incident was sparked when Albanian men approached her sister while they they bought hamburgers on the Greek island. Daisy she rejected one of the men and ended up injured in the arm. At first it was believed that she had been stabbed with a metal weapon, but now it is known that this wound was caused by a needle.

Harry Maguire was provisionally released in Greece after getting involved in a fight (EFE)



Fern Hawkins, the footballer’s girlfriend, was the one who was closest to Daisy and alerted everyone to what had happened, prompting Harry Maguire and his friends will start a fight with the Albanian men. A group of Undercover cops quickly intervened and one officer was assaulted, which resulted in the arrest of United captain, brother and friend. The Sun he even says that in the middle of the fight a policeman allegedly kicked Maguire in the leg and he said “Your career is over.”

According to information from the British press, Maguire –Who charges USD 250,000 per week– told the agents that he could pay them not to arrest him: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, please let us go.

The judgment of Maguire, who a year ago became the world’s most expensive defender by signing for The Red Devils in exchange of USD 97 million, is underway. The defender was put in conditional freedom and a file was opened to him and his companions for violence against officials, bodily injury, and attempted bribery in order to avoid arrest.

Harry Maguire arrested for a fight in Mykonos

None of the accused, including Maguire, will appear in court and have denied the charges. They will be represented by their legal team, which is led by the attorney Alexis Anagnostakis. Will be able appeal the decision to a higher court in case of being found guilty. The information from the English press is that Anagnostakis will resort to a video filmed from outside the police station in Mykonos showing how the police “Mistreated” to your client.

Who was at the trial was Ashden Morley, one of the player’s friends, who shared details of what happened in the altercation, which broke out when a truck he had hired arrived Harry Maguire to return to the hotel: “We carried Daisy, she started to collect herself. All the girls were screaming. People asked us what had happened, there was a great commotion ”.

According Morley, They realized that there were two cars behind them “following their every move” and that they were scared when the driver stopped in a courtyard and five or six men forced them down. He said they were afraid of being kidnapped “for ransom” until they realized they were policemen.

Harry Maguire was called up for the England national team despite his legal problems in Greece (REUTERS)

Daisy is back in Britain, while Harry And his brother Joe They are in Greek territory resolving their legal situation. Alan, the footballer’s father, has traveled to accompany them in the prosecution of the island of Syros.

Meanwhile, this incident has not deprived Harry Maguire to be summoned by Gareth Southgate to England national team for the matches before Iceland and Denmark (September 5 and 8) by the UEFA Nations League. The former Leicester player has played 26 matches with The Three Lions and he was an important player in the team that reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

