The love story of Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema, the soccer couple who could win the Champions League in the same week

Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema have been in a couple for three years (@alphonsodaviess)

The couple that make up Canadian footballers Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema it could close out one of the best weeks of their careers in the next few days. This last Sunday, the young man from Bayern Munich champion of the Champions League, while the front of the PSG will play the semifinals of the women’s branch of the tournament next Wednesday.

The beginnings of the love story of these young stars (both are 19 years old) date back to April 2017, when the two were playing in Vancouver Whitecaps from Canada. He, who had been born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his family arrived there from Liberia, had arrived in the country from North America at the age of five.

In Canada, both gave to speak for their great performances and the summons to the youth teams became frequent. In 2016, Davies won the award for the best Under-17 footballer in his country. A year later he received the award again and, in the female branch, his girlfriend was consecrated.

Alphonso Davies became champion of the Champions League this Sunday with Bayern Munich (Miguel A. Lopes / Pool via REUTERS)

Everything indicated that the future of both was in Europe and, if they had been signed at different times, that could have put their courtship in check. However, fate wanted distance not to get in the way of their love story.

The forward went to play PSG of France in July 2018, although initially he did not sign a professional contract in order to maintain the opportunity to get a university scholarship in his country. However, a few months later, he decided to pursue a career in sports and signed a four-year bond with the French cast.

The enormous performances in the MLS also earned Alphonso the attention of a great team from the Old Continent. In mid-2018, the Bayern Munich paid ten million dollars for his pass. This is how his hiring was ensured from the beginning of 2019. In this way, the left-back not only joined one of the best teams in the world, but also he went to live near his girlfriend.

Huitema played the 2019 World Cup in France with the Canadian team (Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports)

From that moment, everything was growth for the couple: he consolidated himself as one of the wingers with the greatest projection in Europe and she not only settled in PSG, but also She was called up to play the 2019 World Cup in France with the Canadian team (He started the third match of the Group Stage that ended in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands).

Although they do not usually share many photos together on social networks, the few images together show the deep love relationship they have. “Three years with me, I love you”She wrote him on April 17 when she shared a photo of both of them on Instagram to celebrate their third anniversary. Some time ago he also published an image in which they are seen smiling during a walk through Disneyland in Paris.

the couple during a walk through Disneyland in Paris (@jordynhuitema)

This Sunday, Davies achieved glory by winning his first Champions League in a Bayern Munich jersey. The Canadian was a starter in the team of Hans-Dieter Flick and confirmed why he has been one of the great figures of the Final 8 that was played in Lisbon. The joy could be complete for the pair of footballers if Huitema is also consecrated in the European contest. For the moment, his team will go in search of a place in the grand final next Wednesday when it is measured at the San Mamés stadium (Bilbao) against Lyon olympic, the club that won the contest in the last four editions.

