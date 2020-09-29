the Love Sausage scene was supposed to be longer, that’s why it got cut

That scene from the sixth episode of the second season of The Boys (you know which one we talk about) took very little to become the most talked about of the week, and now a star of the show, Tomer Capon, reveals that a longer version was shot, which was then cut for a very specific reason.

Obviously we are referring to the hilarious Love Sausage scene, the gifted superhero which uses its reproductive organ as a weapon … And which nearly throttled poor Mother Milk (Laz Alonso).

But if the segment already seems epic even just to tell it, think with a few more frames…

At the microphones of TV Line the interpreter of Frenchie, Tomer Capon, revealed that his character should have had a much more active part in the scene.

“Laz told me ‘If I have to fight this thing around my neck, I need someone to help me’. So he went to Eric [Kripke] and Sarah [Boyd, la regista dell’episodio] and proposed ‘Maybe Frenchie could bite him’“.

“And I was so emotional after my scene that I thought ‘You know there is, I’d do anything for my friend. Everything ‘and I really did. But unfortunately I pretty much destroyed it, and they couldn’t use the footage“he stated, confirming that the fake penis was a prosthesis, and not made in CGI “If they thought that Kripke and the rest of the cast would let them use CGI … they would definitely have protested and said ‘No, no, no, we need one (fake) real one!“.

The first six episodes of the second season of The Boys are available on Amazon Prime Video, while the rest will arrive Friday to Friday on the platform.