The loss of a son, the death of a friend and the depression he experienced before winning the World Cup: this was Andrés Iniesta's darkest stage

Trailer of the documentary by Andrés Iniesta

This is the story of a small town boy who played soccer. And when he did, he looked like an angel.

The phrase of Marcos Lopez, journalist and scriptwriter of the documentary Andrés Iniesta: the unexpected hero, sums up his work perfectly. The Catalan who works in Ser chain and The newspaper analyzed his work for Infobae and revealed some unpublished scenes that did not come to light.

His intention was to tell the more human side of the legend of the Barcelona and the Spanish team. If it had been for him, "not a single ball would have come out during the entire shoot"; but the hierarchy of the steering wheel of Fuentealbilla forced him to insert the imprint he left in Stamford Bridge and Johannesburg.

An idea that remained in his head for a year was the impetus to develop his project. For this he had to travel to Japan, where the current player of the Vissel Kobe, to convince the star of the Blaugrana to carry out the film. “Andrés has the ability to listen to everything that one proposes to him. I wanted to surprise him with the documentary, but how we knew her life from the book we had written together with Ramon Besa (Andrés Iniesta: the move of my life) our objective was to tell something that we did not know ”, he warned Lopez.

A meeting at the protagonist's house was the key to exposing his project; But since the footballer is so reserved and hermetic, the fear that he would not be enthusiastic about the shoot bothered him more than usual. “For more than two hours I told him everything I wanted to do and he simply wrote down in a notebook what he said. When we said goodbye I had doubts about whether or not he would accept, until that same night he wrote to me WhatsApp a message that filled me with satisfaction: Let's go!"

The depression he suffered when he was on top of the world was one of the sensitive issues facing the feature film. "Since he scored the goal at Stamford Bridge (in the 2008/09 Champions League semi-finals against Chelsea) to the one he did in the South Africa final (against the Netherlands in 2010) went through his best sporting moment, but it was also his darkest period from a personal point of view ”, He revealed.

It was his mother Mari luján, the one who spoke publicly for the first time about the internal crisis that her son went through when he wore the shirt blaugrana. One night, while the tranquility of the town contributed to the conciliation of a deep sleep, the woman was surprised by the knock on the door of her room. "It was Andrés, and he asked me if he could come to sleep with us"…

The feeling was exasperating. "I didn't feel like doing anything anymore and he told me that he had forgotten to play football”Confessed one of his childhood friends in the documentary that is available at DirecTV GO.

The striking thing was that neither his companions, nor his own Guardiola they were aware of the real problem that was going through Iniesta. "I did not know how to treat it, because it had never happened to me that an athlete of that level suffers that situation. All I told him was that if he didn't feel right, he could leave whenever he wanted”Explained the coach. "Took it very secret. No one was aware of what was really happening to him. So when Pep he commented that, the companions freaked out because 20 minutes into the practice he was going home. He always made some excuse for his state of mind, be it an injury or the death of his friend Dani jarque”, Detailed the scriptwriter. Even Gerard Piqué He apologized for not knowing the situation his colleague was going through. "I would have really helped him”, Sentenced the defender.

Andrés Iniesta after giving his last performance with the Barcelona shirt at the Camp Nou. Photo: AFP / LLUIS GENE

Another person who became a fundamental pillar in his life was his wife Ana. With her suffered the loss of a son when they carried the seventh month of pregnancy.

In a production that has testimonials from Lionel Messi, Neymar, Xavi, Vicente Del Bosque, Sergio Ramos, Buffon, Van Gaal, David Villa, Busquets and many other figures, the journalist confessed that the interviews that caused him the most fear were those of Ana and Mari. He even perceived a break in the time-space relationship when the wife of Andrew she read the emotional letter her husband wrote to her.

Dear Ana:

It is very difficult for me to write in a few lines everything that you awaken in me. As a couple, as a woman and as the mother of our children.

The first meetings, the trips, the family reunions, the birth of our earthquake, our wedding on that magical day … but it is, above all, in the bitter hours where you have shown that you are special.

You are unique, you are brave, you have a huge heart… I thank you for the courage you have always had, for how great you were when they gave us the news that we had lost our son. Not everyone can overcome such delicate situations, Ana. And you did. That made us better, and since then I think that an angel has accompanied us. And it's just the beginning, because by your side the best is always yet to come.

According to the look of Marcos Lopez, there is a relationship between the boy of 12 years that cried in The farmhouse for him uprooting that he suffered when he left for Catalonia with the international star that shone in the Culé. “Although the parents went to visit him once a month, each time they returned to their village it meant a very intense pain for Andrés. And when he was already captain of the Barça went through that period of depression from which he came out very strengthened. Nowadays, every day he tries to be a better person ”.

It was striking how he suffered that internal crisis after the mythical goal at Chelsea in Stamford Bridge. One study revealed that both in England made the birth rate in Catalonia will increase, Given the nine months after Iniestazo 16% more births were registered in the region blaugrana. Petr Cech still remember how the ball passed 18 millimeters of his hand and thought he was going to hit the crossbar. The Czech Republic goalkeeper assured that he feels the same sadness that he felt at that time every time he relives the action.

Iniesta's goal against Chelsea in 2009

A few months later, Iniesta suffered an injury that called into question his participation in the world Cup of South Africa, but Vicente del Bosque he waited until the last consequences to include him on the payroll. “He had to wait until the last moment to put it on the list, because I always trusted him. Perhaps, if he had not summoned it, Spain would never have won the World Cup"Recalled the screenwriter.

The funny thing was that during those times the rivalry between the Barcelona and the Real Madrid he was at his peak of fury. The duels between Mourinho and Guardiola supposed battles in the classics, although many of their protagonists shared at the same time the shirt of The Red. "Sergio Ramos told me that he could not hit Andrés nor a kick and he unloaded with Leo (Messi). He felt it was impossible to leave a mark on Iniesta and never hit him. Instead to Leo it did give him firewood ”, confessed the chronicler.

Then there was what everyone knows: the goal in the final against Holland at Soccer City of Johannesburg placed Spain on the top of the world. The Italian archer Gianluigi Buffon he still does not understand Spanish society because “after what they accomplished in 2008, 2010 and 2012 they should still be crying with joy”. "U.S those little players beat us … we could just stand up and applaud them", argument.

The euphoric celebration of the legend of Fuentealbilla He gave a postcard full of sentiment for the phrase he had under his uniform. Dani Jarque always with us It was read while he was going to celebrate with his companions. “It was very nice to finish that topic with the image of the shirt in the stadium of the Spanish and the presence of Dani's parents. No partner knew he was wearing it and when he scored the goal, he said he felt a force from heaven that took off his national team shirt to show the message he had. It was a tribute from Andrés to his friend ”.

Iniesta's goal in Spain's victory over the Netherlands in the 2010 South Africa final

The work of Marcos Lopez it was like a journey dakarian. A Monday left for Turin to interview Buffon in the morning and Marchissio in the afternoon. The next day he traveled to Paris to speak with Neymar, he Wednesday that same week he faced for Doha, where they expected Eto’o and Xavi. And from there he continued until Kobe (Japan) to meet Iniesta. During this time he discovered that the Brazilian figure of the PSG "He was one of those who was most excited, because I noticed in his eyes the connection he had with Andrés”.

“We told things that not even Iniesta knew about his own life. I believe that he does not know, or does not want to know, everything he represents in world football”, Analyzed the scriptwriter of the play that tells the story of a small town teenager who left for the big city full of fear and enthusiasm. That 12-year-old boy who changed his life forever gave various joys to fans all over the planet. But probably his most important triumphs have been off the court.

