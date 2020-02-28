The lords of the mafia 'and more …

Share it:

Finally it's Friday! And that means that, in addition to having a beautiful weekend ahead, a new batch of billboard releases lands in our cinemas. A lot of eye, because this February 28th brings an assortment of a great level, led by the new adaptation of 'The invisible man', directed by Leigh Whannel and starring the always fantastic Elisabeth Moss.

In addition, Guy Ritchie returns to his comfort zone with a great criminal story set in the London underworld, Destin Cretton sign a judicial drama to frame after 'The lives of Grace' and 'The Crystal Castle' and the authors of 'Untouchable' return to touch the sensitive fiber with their peculiar social vision. Then We review all the news.

'The invisible man' ('The Invisible Man', 2020)

In favor: The inspired direction of Leigh Whannel, which confirms that what was seen in the great 'Upgrade' was not a mirage. Of course, an Elisabeth Moss who carries the weight of the story on her shoulders and elevates it to another level. The tension levels live up to the circumstances, and some echoes to productions such as 'The entity' that make the whole feel wonderful.

Against: Perhaps he sins of overdoing the footage, sometimes asking for some conciseness when solving some plots. As a reinvention of myth, beyond the point of view, it is not especially revolutionary.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The invisible man': a remarkable update of Blumhouse that relies on a great Elisabeth Moss

'The Gentlemen: The Lords of the Mafia' ('The Gentlemen', 2020)

In favor: The way in which Guy Ritchie has recovered all the lost identity in 'Aladdin' and returns to its origins in the low London funds with an exercise of enormous style. His cast is very inspired, especially a free and unleashed Hugh Grant. The balance between intrigue, black comedy and action is excellent.

Against: Its multiple turns and structural games could saturate part of the public during the last stretch of the film, in which unstoppable succession artificially dilating the footage.

Criticism in Espinof: ‘The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords’ brings back the best Guy Ritchie in an electrifying style exercise

'Justice issue' ('Just Mercy', 2019)

In favor: How Destin Cretton has managed to eliminate all the laziness that judicial dramas can give a priori, shaping a tremendously exciting story, with some interpretations of ordago and that you do not need to opt for cheap melodrama to put the creeps ; just a simple staging, which pampers the detail and strives not to stand out. Not at all effective, but very, very effective.

Against: Despite its excellent script treatment, 'Justice issue' fails to avoid being excessively predictable in some of its narrative mencanisms, which momentarily breaks the bubble. Although, later, it more than compensates the obvious ones with an extra of emotion.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Question of justice': a magnificent judicial drama that does not need artifice to thrill

Plus…

'Specials' ('Hors normes', 2019)

Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, authors of the great success that was 'Untouchable', return to the fray with a new social drama with disability as a backdrop.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Specials': the charisma of its protagonists drives the exciting new film of the directors of 'Untouchable'

'The double plus fifteen' (2019)

Mikel Rueda returns to the feature film with this drama starring the always interesting Maribel Verdú.

'Queen of hearts' ('Dronningen', 2019)

The Danish proposal of the week is directed by May el-Toukhy, and reaches our cinemas after winning the public prize at the 2019 Sundance Festival.

'Strings' (2019)

The national terror takes its place on the billboard with 'Ropes'; the debut of Jose Luis Montesinos in the film.

Criticism in Espinof: 'Cuerdas', an ambitious horror thriller that abuses the implausible

'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily' ('La fameuse invasion des ours in Sicile', 2019)

Lorenzo Mattotti directs this beautiful animated French feature film that will delight both children and adults.

Criticism in Espinof: 'The famous invasion of bears in Sicily': a delicious tale that goes beyond the usual happy ending

'The Collini Case' (2019)

The last premiere of the week comes from Germany in the form of a judicial drama directed by Marco Kreuzpaintner.

The Espinof team recommendations

Víctor López G .: 'The Gentlemen: The Mafia Lords'. Guy Ritchie has returned, and he has done it in style and in full form. The Briton returns to his comfort zone and plunges us into the underworld of criminal London with an electrifying style exercise, enriched by a stellar cast in a state of grace, and that perfectly combines suspense, action and that black comedy and Macarra brand of the house. Great.

Kiko Vega: 'The swallows of Kabul': So that we can see the hope of the film it is necessary to go through a crusher of emotions that, unfortunately, are not artificially adorned in search of the emotional manipulation of the spectator. That 1998 Kabul is still in force and armed, rabid and blinded by extremism. Combining poetry and effective political discourse, the film finds in its style a great ally. In addition, the distribution of voices and interpretations of their benders offers a surprising and overwhelming realism. The artistic design, with sets as realistic as its characters, works and emphasizes, in its general or transitional planes, the deep respect for women's rights and freedom.

If the premieres of this week do not attract your attention or you want to recover titles that have been on the billboard for longer, remember that you can take a look at the films we recommend last week and the previous one. Good cinema to all!