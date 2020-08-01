The lord of the rings, will three historical characters return to the Amazon series?

Share it:

Whenever a new project related to a well-known franchise is announced, fans wonder if any of the historical characters will be involved. A new report on the Amazon tv series The Lord of the Rings speculates that on the show there will be the return of three characters that Tolkien fans know very well.

They are Sauron, Elrond and Galadriel, which the public also met in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit. Previously Galadriel had already been reported as a possible character within the series, although it is not yet clear in what terms it will be included in the narrative. There is therefore the possibility that these characters are present only in short appearances.

A post from TheOneRing.net website was shared on Twitter:"The Lord of the Rings series update: JA Bayona is CURRENTLY shooting the largest production in the world in New Zealand to start shooting again post-COVID. Added the new New Zealand cast, more members of the New Zealand team have confirmed the presence of Galadriel, Elrond and Sauron […] ".

It is not entirely a surprise to find that these three characters will participate in some way in the filming of the series, even if the setting of the show – which dates back centuries earlier than told in the films – could exclude the presence of other historical characters of the franchise.

