The Lord of the Rings, why will the Amazon series focus on the Second Era?

While Tolkien’s books and the Lord of the Rings film trilogy focus primarily on the events of the Third Age, the new Amazon-produced series will turn its attention to Second Age of Middle-earth.

The Tolkien Estate, or the legal body that owns and administers the intellectual property of the British writer, after having sold the rights to the well-known streaming platform for a figure that is around 250 million dollars, has specifically asked that the series not focus on the Ages that are already covered in more depth in the books.

In general in Tolkien’s work, there are very few details concerning the Second Era and for the most part they prevent from some appendices of his texts. In short, this mandate would allow Amazon to have great freedom both as regards the plot and the construction of the characters, thus managing to create a totally original product which is detached from the well-known narratives of the First and Third Era.

Despite being relatively underdeveloped, many key events occurred in the Second Era, which lasted 3,441 years. Some of these events include therise of the sinister Sauron, the manifestation of the Ringwraiths and the first conflicts on the Rings of Power. In this sense, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings will have a lot to tell and explore, contributing in part to the construction of the new myths of the franchise. In addition, it may also have the merit of rekindling the passion of all those fans who have remained particularly disappointed with the Hobbit trilogy. What do you think of this new colossal Amazon production? Let us know in the comments.