The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King comes streaming, here's where to see it

It has not been among the titles immediately announced arriving in July but it has been added on the way, with the passing of the weeks, but it is with great pleasure that we inform you that The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King of Peter Jackson is finally available for streaming on Netflix.

The third and final chapter of the Trilogy of the Ring in fact, it landed today on the streaming platform, without generating too much sensation. We do know, however, that Jackson's film is one of the most loved by fans and among the most revised within the film titles that more than others have contributed to shaping contemporary pop culture, so we feel almost obliged to report its release on Netflix.

Winner of the 11 Oscar Awards including Best Film, Best Director, Best Non-Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Soundtrack, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is a milestone in fantasy cinema, among the most substantial and successful adaptations among those taken from the writings of J.R.R. Tolkin, because it is epic and exciting and the end of a long journey that has changed the history of cinema forever.

