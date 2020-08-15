The Lord of the Rings, the author of the Amazon series has an important message for fans

Share it:

The prequel tv series de The Lord of the Rings, currently in production for Amazon Prime Video, is rightly one of the most anticipated projects of the coming months, and even if there is no official release date yet, fans are eagerly awaiting every little update on the works.

Gennifer Hutchison knows something, famous author for breaking Bad is Better Call Saul currently working on the series set in the beloved and award-winning fantasy world of JRR Tolkien, who used his official page of the social network Twitter to share an important message with their followers: the mysterious press blackout surrounding the show shouldn't worry anyone, since the works are proceeding normally and that the only news that will come out will be through official press releases of the streaming service.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, the writer has made it clear that she can't answer questions about the series, and politely asked not to be harassed on the subject.

"It's a good time to remember that I can't talk about Amazon's Lord of the Rings series beyond their official press releases. " tweeted the author. "If I'm not tweeting anything about it, it's because I'm not allowed to. That means I can't even answer questions that have to do with the show. Thanks for understanding."

