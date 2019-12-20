         'The Lord of the Rings': the Amazon series already has its Galadriel

Share it:

We had times without news of 'The Lord of the Rings', the highly anticipated series that prepares Amazon, but it seems that the wait has been worthwhile and finally we get a great deal about his distribution from the hand of Variety with the signing of Morfydd Clark to give life to a young Galadriel.

We can see Clark now in 'His Dark Materials', being also one of the protagonists of the imminent reformulation of 'Dracula' by the creators of 'Sherlock'. He had also previously participated in titles such as 'Pride + Prejudice + Zombies' or 'Underwater Hell' – one of the 2019 favorite movies of Quentin Tarantino-.

The character created by Tolkien was already played by Cate Blanchett in the trilogies of 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' directed by Peter Jackson, but the Amazon series runs many earlier than both, so it is logical that they have chosen to rejuvenate it.

The status of the series

The actress thus joins a cast in which the presence of Markella KavenaghJoseph Mawle and Maxim Baldry. At the time the signing of Will poulter, but has ended up abandoning the Amazon series due to agenda problems. It has not yet been announced who will be his replacement.

At the moment there is no release date for the first season, although Amazon espera can launch it in 2021. Of course, he has reinforced his confidence in her by confirming his renewal for a second batch of episodes before even the cameras have started recording.