The Lord of the Rings, is Amazon thinking about a spin-off on Gollum?

Gollum is certainly the most iconic character of The Lord of the Rings. After all, anyone who has ever heard or uttered the famous phrase “My membership” at least once in their life. Now the horrid hobbit could become the protagonist of his own series on Amazon.

Gollum was immediately a huge success among JRR Tolkien readers and gained even more fame with the disturbing interpretation of Andy Serkis in the Peter Jackson film series. The emaciated homunculus, next year will also see the release of his video game and a series dedicated to him could not help but seal his triumph.

Amazon is reportedly discussing one spin-off related to their upcoming Middle-earth series focusing on the figure of Gollum. Just like the game we talked about earlier, the proposed series will explore the origins and background on the life of the protagonist, who was once a normal hobbit, whose mind and body were ultimately irreparably corrupted by the powerful influence of the Ring.

Obviously we are talking about a simple rumor. So far, nothing is certain. It is not known if Serkis will be contacted to reprise his role or if Amazon, in the event that the project should come to life, will decide to choose a totally new actor as the protagonist. Sure, it’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Gollum, but it’s also possible that a new actor will be cast to play a younger version of the character when he was still known as Sméagol.

Meanwhile, we remind you that the series of The Lord of the Rings of Amazon will focus on the second era. What do you think of this new potential project? Do you think it will be realized? Let us know in the comments.