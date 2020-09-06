The Lord of the Rings, Hugo Weaving’s categorical no on his return: “Never, never”

Share it:

After the announcement of a series of de The Lord of the Rings, the imagination of fans has flown beyond the boundaries of space and time, already imagining the vast expanses and epic adventures of Middle-earth. However, he was not of the same opinion Hugo Weaving, interpreter of King Elrond, who is himself categorically refused to return to the role.

The details of the plot have not yet been revealed, but it seems that the events narrated will be placed in an earlier and very different timeline from that of Frodo and his faithful Sam, automatically excluding the return of many characters that appeared in the Peter Jackson adaptation. . The longevity of some characters could, however, allow the return of three main characters of The Lord of the Rings and Elrond is one of them, even if, in the event that the theory is confirmed, it will not be Weaving to interpret it.

“We don’t talk about it. Absolutely not“Weaving told the microphones of Variety. “Matrix [4] it will be a success, but ‘The Lord of the Rings’, no, I would never do that: I don’t care at all. True, I enjoyed being in New Zealand with those wonderful people, it was like being in a big family, but in reality, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough. It should be something really cool, with a different twist to make me really want to come back. “

Despite its amazing performances, it’s not the first time Weaving has refused to return to the big franchises. After its debut in MCU like Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger, he did not want to know how to interpret it again in Infinity War ed Endgame because of the awkward and elaborate facial prostheses: instead he was hired Ross Marquand.

Those who think very differently are instead Orlando Bloom ed Elijah Wood, both enthusiastic about returning to the set of The Lord of the Rings. While waiting for new updates on the series, we suggest 5 must-see and semi-unknown books by JRR Tolkien.