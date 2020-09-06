The Lord of the Rings: here are the 10 most hilarious memes about Hobbits

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The saga of The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien would not have been the same without the fundamental contribution of the Hobbits, the half-men from the Shire who unexpectedly became the heroes of Middle-earth.

In addition to the rather limited stature, the Hobbits who were also the protagonists of their very personal film trilogy, are known above all for their piedoni Pelosi and their great conviviality. Parties, dinners and drinks are the main purposes of their life but, as we have seen, they certainly do not sin in heroism and altruism. Without Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin we would never have been able to witness the defeat of Sauron at the end of the Third Age and for this reason they are certainly the most loved characters in the entire fantasy universe created by the English author. There are many memes that have been dedicated to him over the years.

Some particularly funny ones concern the importance of the second Hobbit breakfast, certainly the most important meal of the day. Others refer to the bond that is created between Boromir and the half-men despite their initial reticence. Then there are puns on their names but, a place of honor even in memes is clearly reserved for Samvise gamgee, the famous companion of Frodo Baggins, royal proponent of the destruction of the ring.

Below is a rundown of the best memes found on the web. Let us know in the comments which one is your favorite. Meanwhile, we remind you that a new Amazon series will be dedicated to The Lord of the Rings. There are still not many news about the production could start soon. We hope to see it soon on our screens.