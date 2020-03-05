'The lord of the rings' has a new member in the cast

Share it:

The super project you are preparing Amazon Studios With one of the most famous franchises of the times, the series based on the universe 'The Lord of the Rings', continues to advance. This time we have a new member in the cast. It's about the British actor Maxim Baldry, who has been signed for a leading role.

How Deadline means the name of the actor – whom we have seen last 2019 in the series of HBO 'Years and Years' – was close to joining the list of 15 actors who had joined the series of 'The Lord of the Rings' that the study presented last January; however, in the end, Baldry did not come to fruition and there was no agreement. Now, a few weeks later both parties have managed to say yes.

"We still have some major roles pending casting," Vernon Sanders, Amazon's co-chief of television announced at the time. Now, one of those roles protagonists It is already covered with the signing of Baldry, as the medium points out. Which one will it be? It is unknown.

His is the last name to join a cast where they are already confirmed Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman. The Amazon series will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the Dark Age, a period before what happened both in ‘The Lord of the rings' how 'The Hobbit’And expected to arrive in 2021.