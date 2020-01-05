The Lord of the Rings Gollum: in a video all the news about the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Thanks to a rich coverage of the EDGE magazine, we discovered further details on the new game set in the universe of The Lord of the Rings and created by Daedalic Entertainment, out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Presented during March of last year The Lord of the Rings Gollum aims to put the player in the shoes of the well-known creature of the Tolkenian universe whose soul has been corroded over time by the power of the Ring. Complex character, characterized by a strong duality, which sees two distinct personalities alternating and contrasting: that of the violent Gollum to those of the most fearful Smeagol. Just this inner conflict seems to be an interesting element on which the gameplay of The Lords of the Rings will leverage, which looks like a 'entirely single-player adventure, within which there will be space for action elements, but also stealth and platform. The Di Daedalic game is currently lacking in a precise release date, but remains expected during the 2021.

Following extensive information recently surfaced, including confirmation that The Lords of the Rings Gollum will also arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X, Everyeye's editorial team has decided to collect all the news in a dedicated video. As per tradition, you can find it directly at the beginning of this news: we wish you a good vision!