The Lord of the Rings Gollum: Daedalic illustra il gameplay dell’avventura nextgen

Absolutely not being able to miss the media appointment of Gamescom 2020 and the Future Games Show, the team of Daedalic Entertainment has created a video of The Lord of the Rings Gollum to illustrate the gameplay of the fantasy adventure set in the dimension of the Lord of the Rings.

Without showing unpublished game scenes, the authors of Daedalic took advantage of the opportunity to illustrate the approach that users will adopt interpretando Gollum.

The new videogame transposition of the iconic imagery of J.R.R. Tolkien it will take us to the shadow of Mount Doom to freely explore a scenario full of dangers and obstacles to overcome. Also for this reason, the developers use this video to focus the attention of fans onstealth approach to be hired to overcome the grimest missions. Also according to Daedalic, there will also be situations having to be able to show off parkour skill of Smeagol’s alter-ego!

Without further ado, we leave you in the company of the latest video of The Lord of the Rings Gollum and we remind you that the title is scheduled for launch during the 2021 su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 e Xbox Series X.