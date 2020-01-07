The Lord of the Rings: Gollum confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Daedalic Entertainment has confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum It will be on the consoles of the current generation, on computers and also on the new PS5 and Xbox Series X.

This new adventure centered on Tolkien's sinister creature will offer stealth mechanics so that we can sneak through the most unusual corners of Middle-earth as we discover a new original story.

We haven't seen what Gollum will look like in this game yet, but producer Kei Feibig clarified to Edge magazine that he won't look like Andy Serkis, who brought the character to life in the movies.

If we know that when the game's story takes place, the character is already a victim of the profound corruption of the single ring. Those responsible for this adaptation believe that the emotions that the game will show will make us empathize with this protagonist who will accompany us for about 20 hours of play.

The study is aware that they do not have the most popular character of The Lord of the Rings, but they do believe that there is much potential to make it relevant again with this new story.