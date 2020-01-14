         'The Lord of the Rings': Amazon announces the main cast of the expected series based on Tolkien's world

Share it:

Amazon he has finally announced the main cast of the expected television adaptation of 'The Lord of the Rings' that he has in his hands: Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge -the young version of Ned Stark in 'Game of Thrones'-, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

So far we were only aware of the participation of Kavenagh, Mawle and Clark, so this massive announcement is a great step forward for a series that is moving much more calmly than we might expect. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, showrunners of the series, have commented on these signings:

After conducting an intense global search, we are delighted to be able to review the first group of actors who will participate in the series 'The Lord of the Rings' for Amazon. These exceptionally talented men and women are not just actors: they are the new members of our growing creative family that is working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life for fans and audiences worldwide.

It starts rolling right now

Yes, Vernon Sanders, television co-president of Amazon Studios, has clarified that the actors that will give life to some important characters in the series have yet to be signed. I do not think they take long to do it, since filming will start this February and Amazon is so confident that it is already renewed for a second season.

Remember that the staging of the first two episodes will be in charge of Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, who will also serve as executive producer of the series with his usual collaborator Bethlehem Atienza.

