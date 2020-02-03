The "long battle" of ONE can be said to have been won, the author of One-Punch Man has defeated asthma

Share it:

The past few months have been decidedly difficult for ONE, stage name of the author of One-Punch Man is Mob Psycho 100. Despite his great work has not suffered major delays in publications, in fact, there have been several health problems for the mangaka, which already in November had suffered from bad flu and high fever.

However, the problems seem to have been completely solved, at least according to sensei recently. In fact, on his social profile, the author wrote: "Asthma symptoms have finally started to disappear, sorry if I made you worry!", confirming that he had won what he himself defined, a couple of weeks ago, as a long and exhausting battle.

Serialization, however, never really stopped and, despite health problems, fans were able to read chapter 126 of One-Punch Man last week. The manga has currently presented a new enemy of Dragon level, second highest degree of threat after that of God level. In the next chapters, therefore, we could really witness a fight worthy of the name.

And what do you think of it? Are you following the adventures of Saitama? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the fantastic easter egg hidden in the last volumes of One-Punch Man.