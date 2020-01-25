The long-awaited movie of Masters of the Universe disappears from the Sony premiere calendar

Share it:

Sony Pictures is restructuring its premiere calendar for the next few years. Among its modifications, we have known that the delay of the Uncharted film is found with Tom holland to the head. The adaptation of the video game will occupy the place left by Masters of the Universe, what we do not know is what it will do Sony With this franchise now.

The news comes from the hand of Aaron Couch, THR Editor. Uncharted's delay would be scheduled for March 5, 2021, instead of its old date on December 18, 2020. The problem is that March 5 was going to be the date on which Sony Pictures premiered Masters of the Universe, so, many wonder what happened with this movie.

Recently we commented that Sony was studying the possibility of selling Masters of the Universe to Netflix, since the producer is not clear about the possible success of this adaptation in theaters.

Sony has moved #Uncharted back 3 months. It now opens 3/5/2021. Masters of the Universe has been taken off the calendar (it previously occupied Uncharted's new date) – Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) January 25, 2020

In addition, the franchise already had its main star, Noah Cetrineo, to play the role of He-man, an actor who has given much to talk about these days. His character would star in this adventure back to the planet Eternia to fight the forces of the wicked Skeletor, who has taken control of the Castle of Grayskull.

Will this movement be the previous step to the announcement of Masters of the Universe on Netflix? Sony Pictures has not provided any official information in this regard, but we can expect new news during the next few days in which all these questions are answered.

For now, what we know is that it will be Uncharted who occupies his place in the premiere calendar, leaving fans of Masters of the Universe wondering what happened to the expected adaptation of the mythical television series to the cinema.