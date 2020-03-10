The long-awaited identity of three ONE PIECE characters revealed with chapter 973

Share it:

Mysteries are commonplace in ONE PIECE and each chapter often introduces many questions for readers. Longtime ones often manage to make special connections thanks to details that are of little consequence but often help to answer some questions. Oda decided to reveal some answers in chapter 973.

The mangaka presented ONE PIECE chapter 973 as another flashback chapter where this time it is not Oden who is the protagonist but his family, the Kozuki clan. After the escape from the area for the execution of the samurai, the group is forced to separate with Denjiro who remains behind together with Ashuradouji to take care of the pursuers. He therefore cannot go into the future with Kin'emon and the other warriors.

He holed up in a temple where he was taken by unparalleled anger and anger. With this anger, the period spent in the temple leads the boy to change the features of his face and when he comes out is a person with completely different features: the face is longer, the eyes narrower, the hair lightened. He starts wandering around the capital and expresses his strength in fighting to some men and is immediately named oyabun. It looks like Kyoshiro, new leader of the Wanokuni yakuza.

But it's not just Kyoshiro, because Denjiro is actually also the famous thief that robs Orochi's treasures during the nights. Three characters in one then receive the answers that fans expected. And, fortunately for Hiyori, it is Kyoshiro who manages to find the girl first and take care of her, giving her the name of Komurasaki and making her live as a protected oiran. What do you think of Oda's choices in this ONE PIECE chapter?