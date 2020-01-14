the living Marvel vampire who was born from censorship

Share it:

Just a few years after the American comic book industry established the Comics Code, its own self-censorship code, this was evidently outdated. The ban on not being able to use horror monsters like vampires and werewolves led to small traps to avoid restrictions.

Among those monsters we find Morbius, the living vampire, the Spiderman villain created by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane. While shortly before its debut in the fall of 1971 (The Amazing Spider-Man 101), the Comics Code has already begun to open its hand around the representation of certain beings, in Marvel they designed the monster as a "legal hole" with claws and fangs.

But before getting into the creation of the villain, the next film debut, let's review something simplified (there is material to fill entire books) what we talk about when we talk about self-censorship code.

1954: the year that the American comic changed forever

The burgeoning American comic book industry got into the eye of the hurricane eighty years ago. Associations of parents, Christian groups and various lobbyists began to see a relationship between the publication of comics and an alleged youth crime outbreak.

The end of World War II had brought about a general disenchantment in entertainment. The superheroes, responsible to some extent for raising the morale of the troops, seemed unable to cope with the disdain of the returning soldiers. The decline in gender led to the proliferation of all kinds of genders, including the criminal.

These crime comics like 'Crime does not pay' and 'Crime SuspenStories' along with those of terror ('Tales from the Crypt') were continually accused of deteriorating the morale of their readers, making them raw uncivilized.

They would not be the only ones, in 'The Seduction of the Innocent', Dr. Fredric Wertham would go for the few survivors of the superhero comic, focusing among other things on the "unhealthy" relationship between Batman and Robin or the alleged fetishism of Wonder Woman.

Fredric Wertham according to Alter Ego magazine

What began to be four discordant voices were amplified in little less than five years in a whole social alarm which put comic book publishers against the wall with appearances before the United States Congress included.

This affected the distribution of the comics and their sales: shopkeepers refused to sell comics without the seal and even some who were more willing were afraid of reprisals, boycotts or complaints to local authorities that were taking place across the country.

Thus, in the mid-fifties, the comic industry was faced with the need to survive, founded the Comics Magazine Association of America and, from it, conceived the Comics Code. This code guaranteed the "cleanliness" of the comic book thanks to a series of restrictions that limited and nullified all that pernicious to morality.

This included not only sex, terror and violence, but also how the authorities were represented (there could be no disrespectful attitudes towards them) or what terms they could or could not use (you could not use, for example, the word terror in the title).

If they wanted to be distributed by official media (which, of course, then there would be the underground comic), every comic published should bear the comics code stamp on the cover. This would be in force in most publishers until 2011, the year in which DC and Archie announced that they would do without having become widely obsolete.

The establishment of the Comics Code was a blow to the industry. It is estimated that dozens of publishers closed (including the mythical EC) and that about 900 comic book professionals never returned to work for the middle after the purge that this episode supposed.

The 70's revision

With the silver age of superheroes, Marvel and DC they began to notice the inflexibility of the Comics Code for their stories. It would be Stan Lee one of the first to openly challenge this self-censorship by creating a story about drug use in The Amazing Spider-Man.

In an example of a paradox, or of being more papist than the pope, the so-called "drug trilogy" was proposed by the United States Department of Health to warn young people of the danger of these substances. Censorship did not pass and Stan Lee decided that the comic would be published without the seal, with the usual risk involved.

This comic was published in 1971, a year in which the aforementioned association began with a series of code revisions. But things were still not entirely clear. Yes they seemed to raise their hands as to the description of criminal facts or of elements of terror … but it could not be free and should always be justified or with a background in "elevated works."

This included creatures, which should be represented in the "Classic tradition like Frankenstein, Dracula and other works of high literary caliber written by Edgar Allan Poe, Saki, Conan Doyle and other respected authors whose works are read in schools around the world."

Morbius, the living vampire

However, the walking dead and the undead were still not too well seen (zombies as such still took five years to make a presence). With the "law" in hand, Roy Thomas could not use a vampire that he wasn't treated like Dracula (whom he wanted to use, but Stan Lee didn't let him).

So he designed it in such a way that it was not a supernatural being. The key was that he was not dead, but that he was a living being. Morbius was a vampire … but not really: He was a scientist who after a failed experiment to cure a rare blood condition had become a pseudo-vampiric being.

If you look, the coconut did not break much. It is the creation of "villain first". That "experiment that goes wrong" that so many have given birth (to me, personally, reminds me a lot of the origin of the Lizard).

After those first numbers (framed in the Saga of the six arms), Morbius would feed the pages of titles such as 'Vampire Tales', a horror genre magazine that, yes, was published directly without the seal of the Comics Code. Publication that would retrieve some of the pre-code stories. Little by little, terror returned to the comics.