‘The lives of Marona’, by Anca Damian, the ‘Picasso’ animation

No one can deny that the genre of animation is living a second youth, with increasingly varied and interesting proposals. One of the international references in this exciting genre is, without a doubt, Anca Damian. A filmmaker who made the leap from his studies of Fine Arts (training that shows and, above all, is enjoyed on the big screen) to the seventh art, to create amazing long documentaries and animation, in which fiction and reality are mixed, in the most creative and unimaginable way possible.
With his second movie ‘Crulic, way to the beyond’, the director already achieved the public and critic plebiscite. Best movie in Annecy 2012, special mention Don Quixote in Locarno, two other mentions in the 27th edition of Warsaw, in addition to a long etcetera in their country of origin, the film narrated through the voice of its protagonist how easy it is for him to cross our community borders in Mercedes. Of course, only after his death.
Claudiu Crulic, one more among the millions of anonymous Europeans, Romanian mechanic and immigrant in Poland, does not interest anyone. And that was the cause of his death: widespread indifference, after being accused of stealing a wallet (at the time he was thousands of miles from the event, in Italy).
‘The Magic mountain’, his next work of 2015, seduced us again with his affirmed freedom of creation and mixing all kinds of techniques (official selection at the festival of Karlovy Vary). The tumultuous life of the Polish Adam Jacekl Winkler, between the massacre of his family at the hands of the Red Navy, his fight against communism, a militant of the resistance with the Afghans and his decision to climb Mont Blanc, contained everything (and much more) than a screenwriter could imagine.
And now, finally, his last masterpiece arrives on the screens, ‘Marona’s lives’, rightly nominated for best animated film at the recent European Film Awards, among many other awards. As in his previous works, Anca Damian give voice to those who are gone. The story that Marona, a mongrel dog, makes of her life and her three owners, is hypnotic and surprising.
Playing again with the perspectives and dimensions, the expressionist planes, the assumed and perfect mix of techniques, the watercolor that allows an unusual movement on the screen, ‘Marona’s lives ’ It is an absolute delight to see and see again without limit, which also covers the history of 20th century painting with multiple references: Matisse, the cubism, Picasso, the surrealism, Magritte, expressionism …
A production at the center of European creativity that features the characters created by Brecht evens, Belgian designer and author of graphic novels and comics, the Norwegian decorators Gina Thorstensenand Italian Sarah Mazzetti, or the wonderful music of Pablo Pico (which had already composed the soundtrack of ‘Adama’).
A visual universe of incredible beauty accompanied by a subtle script and full of findings, such as the description of the happiness of humans and animals, or glorious aftershocks, 'every time you fall, give thanks for not having fallen further high ',' a good nose is worth a thousand words'…
A masterpiece of animation, in which each plane is a universe, recommended for an audience from 77 (although the older ones will enjoy it even more) until 7 years old, sweepingly beautiful.
Original title: L'extraordinaire voyage de Marona. Address: Anca Damian. Script: Anghel Damian. Music: Pablo Pico. country: France (2019). Duration: 92 min. Distribution: Magic pack. Release date: March 13, 2020.
Synopsis: After having suffered an accident, a dog remembers and remembers the different masters she has had throughout her life. With her infallible empathy, Marona has filled all the homes in which she has lived with light.
