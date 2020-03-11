‘The lives of Marona’, by Anca Damian, the ‘Picasso’ animation

Share it:

No one can deny that the genre of animation is living a second youth, with increasingly varied and interesting proposals. One of the international references in this exciting genre is, without a doubt, Anca Damian. A filmmaker who made the leap from his studies of Fine Arts (training that shows and, above all, is enjoyed on the big screen) to the seventh art, to create amazing long documentaries and animation, in which fiction and reality are mixed, in the most creative and unimaginable way possible.

With his second movie ‘Crulic, way to the beyond’, the director already achieved the public and critic plebiscite. Best movie in Annecy 2012, special mention Don Quixote in Locarno, two other mentions in the 27th edition of Warsaw, in addition to a long etcetera in their country of origin, the film narrated through the voice of its protagonist how easy it is for him to cross our community borders in Mercedes. Of course, only after his death.

Claudiu Crulic, one more among the millions of anonymous Europeans, Romanian mechanic and immigrant in Poland, does not interest anyone. And that was the cause of his death: widespread indifference, after being accused of stealing a wallet (at the time he was thousands of miles from the event, in Italy).