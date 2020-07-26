The Little Mermaid: will this famous Grammy winner play a role in the Disney live-action remake?

Share it:

After a setback in production, the live-action remake of The little Mermaid produced by Disney it seems to have gotten the fifth gear again, and apparently the studio is preparing to announce a big addition to the cast of the project.

In fact, reportedly, the major in recent days would have had several virtual chat interviews with Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves, which in the film should play the part of Vanessa, or the human form taken by the witch of the sea Ursula to move freely on the mainland.

Although there is still no official confirmation, it is worth noting that Musgraves almost perfectly resembles the version of the character that appeared in the beloved 1989 animated film, with fans on social media who immediately reacted positively to these rumors.

The little Mermaid tells the story of a mermaid named Ariel who makes an agreement with Ursula, a sea witch, to be able to meet Eric, a human prince with whom she fell in love. However, unaware of the witch's evil plans, Ariel ends up in trouble when in exchange for the legs she asked to get out of the sea, the same takes away her voice.

Production of the remake was halted due to the ongoing global situation, but reportedly filming will start again this summer at Pinewood Studios in London. The film has already assembled a respectable cast, started with Halle Bailey's controversial casting as Ariel. Among the other actors involved we mention Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as the gull Scuttle and Jonah Hauer-King in that of Prince Eric. Finally Melissa McCarthy will be the underwater version of the witch Ursula, e Javier Bardem Ariel's father, King Triton.

