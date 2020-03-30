'The Little Mermaid' shows what her filming set was like

Share it:

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to an unprecedented halt, as countless projects that were in development or in production have been forced to postpone their filming. Among the affected tapes we find the remake live action from 'The Little Mermaid', whose filming Disney has decided to postpone, and the new installment of the most famous dinosaurs in cinema, 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. Now, thanks to The Daily Mail, we can see some images that have gone viral that show us the scenarios that were being built for both films.

In these huge shooting sets, now abandoned, we can see numerous blue screens (in the case of 'Jurassic World') and a huge ship on the set of 'The Little Mermaid'. This will undoubtedly affect the premiere of both projects, two of the most awaited by fans today.

Even though nobody associated with 'La Sirenita' tested positive for COVID-19Disney explained its decision through a statement, stating that "After considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to stop production of some of our live action movies for a short period of time." 'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy like Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric Y Daveed Diggs in the Sebastian Crab.