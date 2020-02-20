'The Little Mermaid': Melissa Mcarthy will be Úrsula

Share it:

Although Disney has not yet officially confirmed it, it seems that finally we already have Witch of the Sea for the adaptation in flesh and blood of 'The little Mermaid' that prepares the company. Is about Melissa McCarthy, who has just confirmed the rumors that have been online for months and that referred to her as the new Ursula in the movie starring Halle Bailey. We can rest easy, because it seems that it will be so.





The actress released this news without prior notice while visiting the Ellen DeGeneres program: “I incarnate Úrsula, the sea witch, and it's a lot of fun. Enter the world of Rob marshall It is a dream. I have been in London for a week and I have noticed that I am not normally in a dance camp during that time. He is all the time saying, "Do you want to throw yourself through this twelve-meter shell?" and I answer: "Sure! Of course I want. He is being very creative. ”





In this way, Melissa joins the young woman Halle Bailey (Ariel) in this remake Rob Marshall will direct and for which we also have actor Jonah Hauer-King in the role of Prince Eric and with Daveed Diggs in the Sebastian Crab. In addition, the film aims to change some things regarding the original, such as the fact that Ariel will have much more power in this version. Now we just need Disney to confirm the rest of the cast, and we can rest easy.