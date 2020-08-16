The Lisbon Final 4 was armed: this is how the Champions League semifinals will be played

Share it:

The full draw of the Champions League semifinals was formed (REUTERS / Michael Dalder)

Today concluded the quarter-final stage in Lisbon with the junction between Manchester City and Olympique de Lyon in the stadium Jose Alvalade, which will host one of the semifinals. Thus, the Final 4 table was arranged in the Bubble of Portugal. The Champions League has the best four animators of the current edition and the schedule is diagrammed.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the Champions League to develop in a particular and unprecedented way, with single-match final phase matches in the same host city. But not because of this the emotions decreased: Everything happened in the rooms.

The Atalanta of Italy, Cinderella of the contest, he was about to strike the blow in the first match against the Paris saint germain, who reacted in time and agonizingly got his ticket to the semifinals.

RB Leipzig was the second to enter the penultimate phase, by defeating Atlético Madrid del Cholo Simeone without much brilliance but justice and the authority exhibited by the candidates to stay with the crown.

Without a doubt, the party that brought the most queue was that of Bayern Munich's win against a Barcelona that was shattered. It was a historic 8-2 that put all the Barça players in check, from their coach Quique Setién to the players themselves and the leadership led by Josep Maria Bartomeu. The adverse result will be recorded as one of the darkest pages in the history of the institution.

And Lyon hit another hit and eliminated Pep Guardiola's City, which lacked effectiveness and missed another good opportunity to be crowned for the first time at the continental level.

Bayern Munich was a machine and is the top contender for the title this season (Manu Fernandez / Pool via REUTERS)

There is 75% chance that this Orejona be lifted by a first time: the only one who ever knew how to taste the honeys of continental success is the Bayern Munich. The other Bubble teams in Portugal aspire to embroider their first star in this competition.

He PSG matched his best performance in the Champions League by qualifying for the semifinals, instance that he stepped on for the only time in the 94/95 season, when he was eliminated by Milan. This is the second historical participation of the Leipzig, who stayed in the group stage in 2017/2018 and then advanced to the quarterfinals of the Europa League. The best version of Lyon it was also in semifinals (2009/2010), right before the rival he will face this Wednesday.

The Lisbon Bubble. Like the NBA or MLS in the United States, UEFA chose the capital of Portugal as the epicenter of the definition of the maximum football tournament in Europe. In the protocol established by the agency, each team named a responsible doctor so that all guidelines are met. In addition, each campus exercises in different sports facilities to train and, prior to each meeting, all staff and technical staff undergo PCR analysis to verify that they are not positive for coronavirus.

On match day, each club can only enter the stadium a maximum of 55 people. Furthermore, each team must arrive on the court at different times and, in the run-up to the start of the game, the players cannot stand outside the locker room.

THIS WILL BE THE FINAL 4 OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Tuesday, August 18: Paris Saint Germain vs. RB Leipzig (stadium da Luz)

Wednesday, August 19: Bayern Munich vs. Olympique de Lyon (José Alvalade stadium)

THE FINAL OF THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Sunday, August 23: PSG / Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich / Olympique Lyon

* All matches will begin at 4:00 p.m. Argentine time and 9:00 p.m. local time

