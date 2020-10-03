the limited series on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer!

After exploring the Nurse’s House of Horrors Ratched and having told the story of the serial killer de The assassination of Gianni Versace, the manufacturer Ryan Murphy prepares to explore the story of another monster: Jeffrey Dahmer.

Deadline in fact reports that the streaming service on demand Netflix has given the green light to the new limited series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, whose title already says it all.

It is also reported that Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer’s father, Lionel, while director Carl Franklin, who directed a few episodes of Manhunter and the acclaimed TV series The Leftovers by Damon Lindelof, was chosen to direct the episodes of the series alongside Janet Mock, who will also write the scripts for the show. Unlike the many works already done on the Dahmer murders, Monster by Ryan Murphy will focus less on the killer, rapist and cannibal and more on telling a story from the perspective of its victims. The show “it will immerse itself deeply in the incompetence and apathy of the police, which has allowed the Wisconsin criminal to perpetrate his barbaric murders for years. “. Reportedly, the show will tell “at least ten cases where Dahmer was let go after being arrested“.

Filming will begin in January.

