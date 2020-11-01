the like button dedicated to Baby Yoda appears on Twitter

Twitter strikes again! After The Mandalorian themed emojis, the social network has decided to amaze its fans with another indispensable feature.

Aware of the success achieved by the first episode of the new season, the technicians immediately got to work and created a secret icon dedicated to Baby Yoda. As users point out, from now on “the Child appears when you click on the like button! Precious, he is “.

It looks like Twitter and Disney have established a solid partnership, which promises the series even more exposure. On the other hand, fans of the Mandalorian and his little adopted son will surely be happy to notice nice customizations of the genre. In particular, the icon of the Child appears when the hashtag #TheMandalorian is present in the tweet.

In the first episode we found the tender gaze of the character, intent on hiding and observing the situation when things go wrong. His close-ups will certainly have captivated viewers, although we haven’t seen him make use of his extraordinary powers for the moment, as happened in the first season. At this point we are curious to find out if Twitter has more news in store: it is likely that soon the typical social bird has to leave the place to a new green icon with pointed ears …

If that’s not enough, someone has also thought of creating a pumpkin dedicated to Baby Yoda!