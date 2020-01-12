'The lighthouse' and other disturbing films of recent years

Every year without fail we get a good handful of films that challenge our senses, our logic and even our mental health. And although in that selection each person would include very different proposals, there is no doubt that the ten that make up this list are some of the most disturbing of our time. If we were going backwards, it would be possible to highlight titles such as 'Saló or the 120 days of Sodom', 'Blue velvet' or 'The human centipede', but in this list we will stay with those that were released in the last decade, limiting the fence between the most disturbed left us in recent cinema.
Tales of isolation, 'folk horror' that gets out of hand, dances from another world, rugged space travel, serial killers … Everything and much more in these films that will leave you ojipláticos. You are notified.
one
The lighthouse (Robert Eggers, 2020)
Two men and a lighthouse, what can go wrong? On an island in Nova Scotia, these two sailors (played by Robert Pattinson Y Willem Dafoe) fall prey to the madness generated by the exhaustive routines and the ever disturbing presence of a blinding light at the top of the lighthouse, where one of them is prohibited from accessing. Robert Eggers ('The witch') uses black and white, and a claustrophobic ratio, to invoke the shadows of German expressionism and compose a terrifying portrait about masculinity.
Review of 'The Lighthouse'.
two
Midsommar (Ari Aster, 2019)
The 'folk horror' comes alive in this movie of Ari aster ('Hereditary'), a second feature film that confirms him not only as a promise of terror, but also as one of the most disturbing filmmakers of our time. Only he can get this story set in a traditional Swedish community out of his sleeve, where a group of American tourists will be absorbed in terrifying ways. At the head a magnificent Florence Pugh, which surrounded by flowers starred in the craziest end of the year.
Criticism of 'Midsommar'.
3
High Life (Claire Denis, 2019)
If you thought you weren't going to find a more complex space movie than '2001: An odyssey in space', you were wrong. French filmmaker Claire Denis brings together an international cast (Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, Mia Goth) to embark on an epic of forced insemination, giant masturbators and silent paternofilial relationships beyond our solar system.
Criticism of 'High Life'.
4
Climax (Gaspar Noé, 2019)
Gaspar Noah It never disappoints. In this award-winning film, he brings together about twenty dancers under the same roof, so that we see them first rehearse and later go completely crazy. And all because of the bleeding. Sofia Boutella He leads this musical madness that vomits entrails and spreads violence, in one of the most powerful film experiences of the year.
Criticism of 'Climax'.
5
Jack's house (Lars von Trier, 2019)
Speaking of filmmakers who never disappoint … Danish Lars von Trier He was born to be a provocateur, and this statement has never been more true than in this new movie starring Matt dillon. In it, we enter the mind of a serial killer whom we see committing his most tremendous crimes, which include cutting rennet nipples and playing shootings with young children. A difficult film to digest.
Review of 'Jack's House'.
6
Perfection (Richard Shepard, 2019)
Few Netflix movies have left users as amazed as this Richard Shepard. The most curious thing is that everything starts as the most normal movie in the world: a cellist (Allison Williams) becomes obsessed with perfection in his technique and feels threatened by another young prodigy (Logan Browning), with which he shares a past that they will soon discover. Don't you think about removing it before reaching the big revelation in the middle of the movie. You're going to stay stone.
'Perfection' and other Netflix movies that are better than they seem.
7
Us (Jordan Peele, 2019)
If 'Let me out' convinced us with his mix of terror and comedy, as well as his anti-racist message in the days of Donald Trump, the new Jordan Peele Go one step further. Terror is no longer funny, but tremendously disturbing, when we see how a family invades another family's summer house and we discover that they are the same people. Clones? Is this a nightmare? The revelations will be a real surprise.
Criticism of 'We'.
8
Disturbed (Steven Soderbergh, 2018)
Shot with an iPhone in just one week, this movie from Steven Soderbergh It is more than a technical experiment: it is also a disturbing paranoid journey. In it, a young woman (Claire Foy) is convinced that someone from her past is stalking her, but nobody believes her and even ends up in a psychiatric hospital, trying by all means to prove that she is telling the truth. We do not know if it will be the ambiguous plot or the nervous movement of the "camera", but it leaves us in tension.
Criticism of 'Disturbed'.
9
mother! (Darren Aronofsky, 2017)
Every year there is a movie that leaves no one indifferent. And in 2017 it was the new thing about Darren Aronofsky ('Black Swan'), which is set entirely inside a country house invaded by a strange couple who will be bringing more and more people to the "party" until everything gets out of control. The resident couple, played by Jennifer Lawrence Y Javier BardemDo they go through their own crisis in this metaphor? of the suffering of Mother Earth in the hands of humans.
What Aronofsky's 'mother' really means.
10
The Neon Demon (Nicolas Winding Refn, 2016)
Another of the names that can not be missing in the "gender" of the disturbing is that of Nicolas Winding Refn, which with its ultra-aesthetic style is able to introduce us in an atmosphere as beautiful as disturbing. And that concept reaches its maximum expression (literally) in this movie starring Elle fanning, where beauty is the only thing that matters. And to get it, there are those who are willing to even eat some human part.
Criticism of 'The Neon Demon'.
eleven
Under the skin (Jonathan Glazer, 2015)
Scarlett Johansson is the absolute protagonist of this movie of Jonathan Glazer, in which she becomes an alien with body and human knowledge that is sent to Earth to hunt men. The exploration that this film will make of this mission will be very intimate, introspective, so that the "woman" understands the consequences that her actions bring. In addition, it has one of the most dazzling endings of recent cinema.
'Under the skin' trailer.
Add Comment