The light novels of Demon Slayer put the turbo: one million and growth records

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Demon Slayer took the Oricon chart of the week from January 27 to February 2 in the manga field. It is indeed news of this morning in fact the presence in the first 18 positions with the 18 volumes published so far. And the anime continues to hoard awards all over the world. But also in the sector of light novels Demon Slayer wins.

The two light novels of Demon Slayer have a total circulation of 1.19 million copies. The titles, both published in 2019, were the volumes under the Jump J Books label that reached and exceeded the figure of a million printed copies faster.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Shiawase no Hana, translatable as "The flower of happiness", is the first light novel by Demon Slayer and was published in February 2019. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Kataha no Cho, translatable as "The butterfly with one wing", made its debut in October 2019. Both experienced the reflection of the explosion of the anime, also surpassing Sword Art Online, one of the names that has dominated in this sector for years.

There seem to be no more boundaries for Demon Slayer who, with at least a few more months of life available, could become the most successful franchise since the 2000s. Shueisha will be forced to reprint the many tankobons of the work for a long time.

