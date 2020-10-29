The life of the Star Wars jedi master in an unreleased animated short

One of the most anticipated series by Star Wars fans is certainly the one that will tell us the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the films of the prequel trilogy. Also in the past few hours the YouTube channel of Star Wars has released a short film dedicated to the Jedi master.

Find the movie, simply titled “Obi-Wan Kenobi“, at the bottom of the news, in the video we can hear the voice of the famous voice actor Dante Brasco as he retraces the most significant stages in the life of the character of Star Wars played before by Alec Guinness and then by Ewan McGregor: starting from his beginnings as a young padawan of master Qui-Gon Jin, passing through the numerous battles he had to fight during the Clone Wars, while he was busy training his discepolo Anakin Skywalker. Finally he will receive the message from Princess Leia, in which he will ask for her help in the rebellion against the Empire of Palpatine.

As we said, the Disney + series dedicated to Obi-Wan is one of the most awaited by fans, despite this we do not yet know many details about the history of the show, which will be set in the period in which the character of Ewan McGregor is hid from imperial forces. In recent weeks, Kenobi’s filming period has been confirmed, which will be shot next March.