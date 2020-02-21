The life lessons taught by the 'Bewitched' without realizing

Share it:

Prue, Piper, Phoebe Y Paige, Bewitched, they showed us several lessons about feminism in each chapter of the series.

Today, the referents on feminism that we found in the series are very remarkable. The lessons of female empowerment and other issues are implicit in scripts in which more and more women and deconstructed men participate, and this is something that so far had happened rather little.

The imaginary that was raised before in series and movies – usually – revolved around the self-confident man, hero and warrior and the enamored, reified and submissive woman. And we millennials grew up with that conception and education in gender roles that we find so marked in some attitudes even today.

We had divergent examples, such as 'Punk Brewster', 'Xena: the warrior princess' or 'Pepper Ann', which showed us stories of strong and self-sufficient girls and women, but one of the series that best suited this generational group was'Haunted'.

Prue, Piper and Phoebe (later, too Paige) originated in the mind of the writer and screenwriter Constance M. Burge, and the actresses who embodied them made us consider that being witches, having magical powers and fighting demons was perfectly compatible with a normal life. Also, going without a bra, of course.

Piper, Phoebe and Paige. D.R. Today we remember them more alive than ever because we have recently heard from them and, in addition, we can access a 'reboot' based on the initial story on HBO. But here we have come to look back with the Serie original that captivated us during the 2000 because, in addition to giving us capitulazos with morals, and 'lookazos' that we can still take today, he also gave us a few very valuable lessons. THE LESSONS ON FEMINISM THAT GAVE US 'EMBRUJADAS' #Freethenipple If in 'Friends' it was Rachel who disregarded the bra thus claiming her freedom not to wear it, in'Haunted'We had it triple and, in addition, in moments of maximum action (when fighting demons). Although we were not fully aware of it (except when Natalie 'white light' told her), the fact that we appreciated her nipples in each 'look' led us to forget her social sexualization and focus on the story that really mattered: kill to 'The Source' (the most evil demon, go). Sorority The witches were sisters, but also, friends. The constant support they showed, the advice they gave and the zero competitiveness that existed between them taught us our first lesson on sorority. Independence The three sisters had a job they went to every day (except when innocent people had to be saved and were absent with excuses related to 'family matters'), and later they opened a place (the P3) that they managed themselves. They didn't need anyone to survive, they were independent women who had come forward without the help of their absent father, after the death of their mother and grandmother. Giphy Physical and emotional strength Not only did they show that they were not afraid of the constant threat of demons, but that the manner of emotionally face the stories that happened (tortuous relationships, losses of loved ones, reconciliation with his father, use of power for his own benefit …), taught us to reflect on the management of situations that could occur in our lives. "The power of three will free us" This phrase, which was key to his victory in the final fight, has a very interesting implicit message. The union of the power of the three meant their liberation from evil and, moving this struggle to reality, it is a symbology of the union of women who fight against the patriarchal system: the union of all (feminism) will free us. Magical.

