The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski ', mystery, art and a journey to the darkest part of the human being

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Can you separate the art from the artist? It is one of the most recurring questions when we put the magnifying glass on the person and not on the work, since we might not like what we are going to find. From that moment on, we may not be able (or do not want to) see their creations impartially.

This is one of the main points of 'Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski', a documentary produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and that introduces us to the fascinating history of Stanislav Szukalski.

It is quite likely that the name of this Polish artist born at the beginning of the last century does not ring a bell, but once you see the documentary you will hardly be able to forget it. I discovered this title browsing Netflix at dawn and, although I had to wake up early the next day, when I finished watching the trailer I knew that I needed to know what it was immediately.

The fine line between genius and madness, between megalomania and mastery

DiCaprio, in addition to his famous performances on camera, we also began to know for his role as a documentary producer. It seems that everyone has the same leitmotiv: to present us with a story that removes us from within and that perhaps we did not know in depth. It is something that also happens in 'Before the Flood' and 'Cowspiracy'.

This is how Szukalski wrote

Szukalski is not just any person, nor is he just any artist. It is something that we can verify both in his interviews and in his work. We are talking about a person who was a child prodigy, and at school they reproached him for using an alphabet that he himself had invented.

A double journey: from Poland to the United States and from oblivion to fame

Szukalski as a young man, in Poland

The problem is that until recently he was a great unknown, and this documentary is helping it achieve fame that it did not have in decades past. Glenn Bray, a well-known collector, discovered it thanks to a forgotten book, and was surprised when he learned that he lived a few kilometers from his house.

We have to thank Glenn for the discovery and, above all, to have approached the artist's house every week with a video camera. Thanks to these numerous meetings in the 1980s, we can see and learn, from Szukalski's own voice, the story behind his life and work.

Most of Stanislav Szukalski's work was destroyed

I don't want to do too many spoilers (I think the surprise factor of this documentary is essential), but Szukalski transports us to the Europe of the Second World War, specifically to Poland. At that time, many nationalist groups took the works of this artist and used them to claim policies that are not easy to digest.

The Nazis arrived and Szukalski had to emigrate to the United States, leaving all his work behind. Hundreds of sculptures (some colossal) and paintings were destroyed by the Nazis, seeking to erase any hint of identity of the Polish people.

As I was saying, this documentary shows very well how, in addition to the work, the life of an artist can evolve completely. It's hard to imagine the old Szukalski making decisions that (apparently) he made in his youth.

Nationalism that contrasts with a work that reminds us of many cultures and times

It's up to us to decide If the unknowns they show us make their work more amazing or, on the contrary, it tarnishes it. Of Szukalski they got to say that he is the "Michelangelo of our generation". The comparisons are hateful, but the truth is that his works do not leave anyone indifferent.

Szukalski's megalomaniac side is normal for us to be rejected, as well as some social and political decisions that he seems to have made in his younger years. Conversely, his work is able to connect us with Mayan sculptures, Rodin or Native Americans.

Many times I abhor the Netflix catalog, but findings like these make it worth keeping the subscription. 'Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski' reminds us again that real life can be more fantastic and amazing than many productions we see in the cinema.