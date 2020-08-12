The liberation of Papu Gómez: the influence of his creativity in an Atalanta that revolutionized European football

Share it:

Alejandro 'Papu' Gómez is the Atalanta leader who has surprised all of Europe this season (REUTERS)

It wasn't the Juventus of Cristiano, Dybala and Higuaín, champion for the ninth consecutive time in Italy. Neither does the Inter of Lautaro and Lukaku, not even Lazio of Immobile wave AS Roma of Dzeko. The highest scoring team in the Would be A in the 2019/20 season was the Atalanta, who only missed two goals to reach 100 goals in the championship, something that only Bayern (100) and Manchester City (102) have achieved this season in the major leagues of Europe. The modest team from Bergamo has positioned itself among the giants of their country and also among the powerful of the continent, as they will play the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Paris saint germain. It is the most important milestone in 112 years history of the club, although without financial injections or sidereal expenses. His combat weapon is a offensive and vertical football that overwhelms any rival, highly daring plans that have allowed him to obtain positive results: first playing the Europa League after 30 years, then an Italian Cup final and then participating in the Champions League for the first time. A scheme prone to the constant creation of opportunities that the Argentine has Alexander Papuan Gomez as an offensive engine, as well as captain and emblem.

He is going through a fantastic year and reaches the Lisbon Final 8 in his prime. Has closed the domestic campaign with 16 assists and has been chosen the Best Midfielder of the tournament. Neither Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti, Ronaldinho or Marek Hamšík, to name the last top assistants in Italy, have reached that goal-passing record. And is that Atalanta allowed the Papuan rediscover the essence of his style of play. To their 32 yearsFor the first time since he was a professional footballer, he could stop adapting to other positions to the liking of the coach on duty or to earn a place in a certain scheme.

Came to Bergamo in 2014, after a traumatic experience in the Metalist Kharkiv, looking for a way out of the civil war in Ukraine. Until then, since his debut at Arsenal de Sarandí in 2005, he always had to give up his nature. Had to play of second or midfielder in a 4-4-2, winger in a 4-3-3, and has even positioned himself indoors in the odd match of his early years in Atalanta. But Gian Piero Gasperini, his manager since June 2016, little by little he could see that Papuan He could further exploit his qualities on the inside, having more contact with the ball and taking advantage of his greatest virtue: dribbling.

Papu Gómez's plays in the 2019/20 season

He started by placing it leftmost but with the order to occupy center lanes, to exploit the space between the right side and the first center of the opposing team. There the Papuan Gomez He starred in his most brilliant campaign – 16 goals and 11 assists – in terms of offensive influence and ended up consolidating himself as an integral part of the team. He gradually became more and more a leader. And he reached the peak in this course, which was his second best season in Serie A in goal participation: contributed a total of 23 Atalanta goals in Serie A 2019/20, being the sixth most decisive footballer among all the players in the tournament.

Today directly Alejandro Gomez is a classic link in a 3-4-1-2, play like him number 10' in back of Duvan zapata and Josip Ilicic. Sometimes he distributes creation with Ilicic and it turns over to the left, although now it makes the reverse movement, it goes from the center outwards, and no longer has the responsibility of giving amplitude. If he has to combine with the Slovenian player, he is placed the left foot changed to take advantage of your best profile, to assist, connect and associate, change the orientation of the game, or attack the area. Assumes a role with much greater deployment, because it is also delayed to the pivot line to create space and give the team an outlet. And defensively, it must contribute by positioning itself over the rival defensive midfielder, a requirement that it did not have in those years when it was taking its first steps in sport but which has become an exclusive requirement in modern football.

From that position, led the ranking of assists (16) but it was also the player with the most assists expected (9.3), and the second with the most chances created (102) and completions in the final third (654) – Luis Alberto (Lazio) surpasses both with 106 and 809 respectively. His presence in the first passes, transforming into the conductor from his own field is important, but the statistics reflect his importance as a vital passer in attack.

Is that the Atalanta is a countercultural team, has broken the mold of catenaccio and the only thing that haunts every minute in their games is the idea of ​​progress on the field. All its automatisms respond to a single purpose: take the ball to the last third. Your configuration, that 3-5-2 in offensive phase, responds absolutely to the idea of ​​dominating with the ball and constantly generating passing lanes and numerical superiority against low and closed blocks.

"Me hitch game But as in Italian football there is no space between the lines, sometimes I appear close to the center-backs so I don't have to play so much on my back. I get in the middle of the containment wheels and then I appear behind the forwards. We try in the loss to recover it as quickly as possible to catch the badly stopped rivals. Here, in Italy, the last four years we did a little school. But obviously it comes from our coach, he already played like that at Genoa. He is a fan of the Ajax school, of Guardiola's school. It changed the mentality of all of us, from the managers to the players. It really was a revolution here ”, explained the Papuan Gomez in dialogue with Fox Sports Radio.

And being an extremely skilled one-on-one player, he has become the creative engine of the Atalanta. If you have the ball at your feet, it is a guarantee of unbalance at any height and in any lane –especially in the three in the center– of the field of play. And in long periods of possession that allows you to take the time to detect the best option. Because there is no other player with that ability to organize, distribute and unbalance in the Bergamo box, since Freuler, Pasalic and Malinovsky They do their mobility work better and lack the hierarchy provided by Papuan with the ball at his feet. The Argentine player moves through all areas with absolute freedom and attends to the offensive needs of the team that seemed not to exceed the group stage of the Champions League but it is already among the eight best on the continent.

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta has a very offensive style (REUTERS)

He Atalanta lost the first three matches of Group C in the Champions League, with a lapidary 4-0 at home of Dinamo Zagreb in debut and a 5-1 on his visit to Manchester City on the third day. But then they tied at home against Pep Guardiola's team (1-1) and got two wins in a row, the last one against the Shakhtar Donetsk (0-3) on Ukrainian territory to finish one point above them in the standings. In the second round they defeated with a 8-4 overall to the Valencia, with two wins that crept into the streak of 19 games without losing –15 wins and four draws– they had between the end of January and the end of July of this year. They only lost three games in 2020. Now they must face the PSG of Neymar, who with his salary of more than 36 million euros per year (without variables) earns the same amount as the entire Italian squad.

The Juve of CR7, Dybala and Higuaín has already been eliminated in the second round of this Champions, while the Inter of Lautaro and Lukaku compete in the Europa League because he did not pass the group stage. Ever Alejandro Gomez He was on the radar of the great clubs of the continent but his path was different. “In what you have to do with the clubs, in most of them I left a mark. And that is unique. I'd rather that my whole life than being one of a few in a big club, having won titles and nobody remembers you. I prefer that to having gone to an important club and having gone unnoticed ", he reflected in an interview with Hitch. He no longer has to adapt to any position, the team adapts to his virtues. His football has become emancipated. In Atalanta enjoy the liberation of Papuan.

