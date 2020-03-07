Sports

The Levante will go out to the field with the name of the female team players in the shirt

March 7, 2020
Edie Perez
The titular players of the Levant will jump to the grass of the Ciutat de València in the prolegomena of this Sunday's match against Granada with shirts that will bear the name of the female first team players of the club to celebrate International Women's Day, according to sources from the Valencian club.

Each player will wear the name of the player whose number of dorsal coincides with theirs in their shirt until the match begins, before a match that will be preceded by different acts "in tribute to women and especially to Levantinists. "

It is also planned that under the slogan "Always with you", twenty-two players from the women's football section of Levante accompany the starting teams of Levante and Granada when they jump to the field and also be the protagonists from the photo of the previous one.

The press room will also be dyed dwelling and for the occasion the back of sponsorships will change its corporate color by the Violet.

El Levante has indicated in its statement that "as an institution committed to society, it pays special attention to guaranteeing equality of treatment and opportunities between women and men at all levels and areas of activity of the entity. "

