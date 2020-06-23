The letter with which Novak Djokovic tried to explain why he was infected with coronavirus

Share it:

Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 – REUTERS / Marko Djurica

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in world tennis, reported on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 that he underwent on Monday in Belgrade, on suspicion of having contracted it in the “Adria Tour” tournament that he organized.

After the repercussions it generated and the chain of infections that occurred, in which tennis players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki were also infected, among others, Nole He shared a letter on his official page.

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to do the test. My result is positive, just like Jelena's, while our children's results are negative ”he assured.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intent. Our tournament was intended to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region, ”explained the Serb about the tournament that so far had passed through Belgrade (Serbia) and Zadar (Croatia).

In the same letter, Djokovic acknowledged that the Tour he organized was intended to help promising tennis players in Europe with the intention of giving them the possibility of competing while the ATP competitions are suspended.

"Everything was born with a philanthropic idea, to direct all the funds raised to people in need and I was moved to see how everyone responded firmly to this. ", I consider.

Dimitrov was another positive case for COVID-19 – REUTERS / Marko Djurica

"We organized the tournament at the time the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for organizing the Tour had been met", commented the leader of the world ranking and added: "Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to face and live with."

“I hope that things will ease over time so that we can all resume life as it was. I am very sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it does not complicate the health situation of anyone and that everyone is well, ”said the tennis player, who confirmed that he will isolate himself for two weeks and will repeat the test in five days.