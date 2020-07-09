The letter from the president of Conmebol for the 104th anniversary

Share it:

Conmebol turned 104 – REUTERS / Jorge Adorno

This Thursday a new anniversary of the creation of the South American Football Confederation is celebrated (Conmebol) and for this reason the president of the entity, the Paraguayan Alejandro Dominguez, shared a letter that was published on the official website.

In the letter, the asunceno manager made reference to the past, the present and the future lived by the federation throughout its 104 years of life: “In all that time -more than a century- the South American soccer family knew joys and sorrows, enthusiasm and discomfort, victories and defeats, but also demonstrated capacity and perseverance to building a solid and efficient institution ”.

"Many and great challenges await us in the near future. To confront them, we must look in the mirror of those founders who created CONMEBOL, practically from scratch, "assured the leader as to what is to come.

Recently, Dominguez spoke about the sanitary protocol of soccer at the Mercosur summit: "Our intention is not to return overnight to normal pre pandemic "

THE COMPLETE LETTER

Dear South American soccer family;

104 years ago a group of visionaries was encouraged to Believe Big. When soccer was still taking its first steps, these men and women laid the foundations of a dream that today unites 10 countries in South America around a sport as noble as it is exciting.

Much has happened since then. In all that time – more than a century – the South American soccer family knew joys and sorrows, enthusiasm and discomfort, victories and defeats, but it also demonstrated capacity and perseverance for building a solid and efficient institution.

Today our continent hosts the oldest team tournament in the world, enjoys two of the most competitive club competitions on the planet and boasts no less than nine world cups in its showcases. The best players in the world, the most talented, admired and loved in the history of this sport, came out of its streets, paddocks and fields. And there is no form of soccer in which South Americans do not stand out for their natural abilities, dedication and sporting honor. All of this is proof that football is at the bottom of the DNA of men and women on this continent.

In the current CONMEBOL administration, we decided to raise the flags of those founders, returning to the essence of our institution: constant, tireless work in favor of continental football, with associations and clubs, fans, players and players, technicians, physical trainers, referees and all the actors in our sport. We have rooted out old practices that obscured the work of CONMEBOL and we are firmly moving towards full transparency in everything related to contracts, administrative management and sports management. This advancement is not only certified by independent and world-renowned audits, but it is also easily verifiable for anyone interested who observes the record volume of resources devoted to associations and clubs, even in times as strange and difficult as the one we are going through with the pandemic of COVID-19.

Alejandro Domínguez explained the procedure that will be applied when the activity returns. EFE / Raúl Martínez / Archive



I want to express my special thanks to the presidents of the different Member Associations for the valuable support they have provided to this process from the beginning. In the same way, I would also like to congratulate all the members of the South American soccer family, players, fans, managers, technicians, physical trainers, journalists, referees, club employees. I assure each of them that CONMEBOL is their home.

Finally, a recognition to collaborators and officials of the institution who every day, no matter what the circumstances, give their best for the growth of this passion.

Many and great challenges await us in the near future. To face them, we must look in the mirror of those founders who created CONMEBOL, practically from scratch. Héctor Rivadavia Gómez, Juan Mignaburu, Souza Ribeiro, Arancibia Lazo, León Peyrú and others showed the way: honesty, courage, creativity and a deep love for soccer. I can assure you that every day we will try to honor that example.

We celebrate 104 years of great history, thank you all for Believing Big.

