Sports

The letter from an Atlético follower to his son who has moved the rojiblancos

January 13, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

"Being from Atleti is hard. You will already understand it. ”Thus begins the letter that a follower of Atlético de Madrid has dedicated to his son after the final of the Spanish Super Cup in which Real Madrid he beat his team in the penalty shootout. "I have written a note to my boy so that tomorrow he is encouraged to go to school," said the message announcing the letter with which he wanted to comfort the boy after see him cry at the end of the final.

In his writing, the father reminds him that football always offers revenge and moves him how proud he feels that he has Atlético "so inside". But there is a deeper message: "The important thing is the important thing: study, love your loved ones, be a good person … Do not argue for football. After all, it's a way to have fun, to make friends. "

READ:  The 'pique' in the networks between Barça and Espanyol before the derby

The father also adds that "being a good person" is "congratulating the rival." "You will suffer a lot with Atleti, but when we win something, you will enjoy it triple, "he reminds him before a final" I love you. "

The fans of the rojiblanco team do not stop applauding this initiative that has hundreds of retweets and I like it. "Written with an athletic heart," says one. "It reminds me of when I was a kid and we were in second"adds another Twitter user.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.