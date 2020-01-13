The letter from an Atlético follower to his son who has moved the rojiblancos

"Being from Atleti is hard. You will already understand it. ”Thus begins the letter that a follower of Atlético de Madrid has dedicated to his son after the final of the Spanish Super Cup in which Real Madrid he beat his team in the penalty shootout. "I have written a note to my boy so that tomorrow he is encouraged to go to school," said the message announcing the letter with which he wanted to comfort the boy after see him cry at the end of the final.

In his writing, the father reminds him that football always offers revenge and moves him how proud he feels that he has Atlético "so inside". But there is a deeper message: "The important thing is the important thing: study, love your loved ones, be a good person … Do not argue for football. After all, it's a way to have fun, to make friends. "

The father also adds that "being a good person" is "congratulating the rival." "You will suffer a lot with Atleti, but when we win something, you will enjoy it triple, "he reminds him before a final" I love you. "

The fans of the rojiblanco team do not stop applauding this initiative that has hundreds of retweets and I like it. "Written with an athletic heart," says one. "It reminds me of when I was a kid and we were in second"adds another Twitter user.